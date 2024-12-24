Sabres end 13-game losing streak with 7-1 win over Islanders, look forward to continued success

NEW YORK (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres can carry the good cheer of ending the longest losing streak in the NHL this season into their holiday break.

Buffalo routed the New York Islanders 7-1 on Monday night, scoring twice in the first, three times in the second and twice more in the third to snap a 13-game (0-10-3) month of futility.

After the win, there was palpable relief heading into the break as the Sabres are off until Saturday, when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin had four assists, the most by a defenseman this season. He stressed that achieving victory is satisfying for the moment, but only a step in a long process ahead.

“We battled for a long time and finally it went our way,’’ said Dahlin, the first Buffalo defenseman with four assists in a game since February 2008. “Now, it’s up to us to keep this thing going.”

The Sabres last won at San Jose, 4-2, on Nov. 23. What followed was a vexing run in which they dropped six one-goal games and were outscored 53-28. The low point was a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Dec. 3 in which Buffalo became the 90th team in NHL history to squander a four-or-more goal lead.

Buffalo is last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

Against the Islanders and following a hard-fought 3-1 loss at Boston on Saturday, the Sabres were solid from start to finish in scoring seven goals for the first time this season. They were so dominant, that boos rained down on the host Islanders at UBS Arena.

“It was huge to score some goals, and it was good to have a complete game,’’ said forward Jason Zucker, who scored Buffalo’s third goal. “It’s really hard not to overthink when you’ve lost that many in a row, so I give our guys credit. It was fun to get that win going into the break.”

The Sabres started their season 4-7-1, then won seven of nine games before the skid began. That led to renewed angst in Buffalo because the Sabres haven’t reached the playoffs since 2011.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff, who returned to the team last summer, was supportive during his squad’s month of frustration. The 64-year-old Ruff previously coached the Sabres from 1997-2013 and has seen virtually everything in his long coaching career. He was succinct in praising his club after their dedicated road effort.

“We denied a lot of plays in our end. It was a determined game,’’ Ruff said. “The bench had a lot of life. It’s a weight off our shoulders.”

Tage Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 17 goals, said Monday’s win proved that focused hard work is the way forward for his team.

“Tonight we said shift after shift we’re going to do the right things and let the chips fall when there they may,” he said.

