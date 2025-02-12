Rybakina ‘disappointed’ about coach Vukov’s suspension after WTA investigation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Elena Rybakina says she is “disappointed” with the WTA Tour’s decision to ban for her former coach Stefano Vukov following the governing body’s investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct. Rybakina told reporters after her victory over Rebecca Sramkova at the Qatar Open that “I’m just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I’m not going to comment much on that anymore.” On Tuesday, the WTA said it had completed its investigation on Vukov and that his suspension “remains in place.” It did not specify how much longer he would remain banned. The Croatian coach who had been under a provisional suspension has denied wrongdoing.

