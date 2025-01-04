Rybakina defends former coach Vukov after he’s suspended by WTA

SYDNEY (AP) — Sixth-ranked Elena Rybakina has defended her former coach Stefano Vukov after he was provisionally suspended by the WTA. The governing body is investigating a potential breach of its code of conduct. Rybakina said this week that Vukov is rejoining her team but the WTA suspension means the Croat won’t be accredited to enter player-only areas including practice courts and training areas. The 2022 Wimbledon champion says on Saturday in Sydney that Vukov “never mistreated me” in their years working together. The WTA has confirmed that Vukov “is currently under a provisional suspension pending an independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct.”

