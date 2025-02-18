Rybakina and Badosa advance in Dubai Open but rain halts Paolini at match point

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Elena Rybakina and Paula Badosa, two of the top seeds at the Dubai Open, advanced on Tuesday and will face off in the round of 16 at the hardcourt tournament.

No. 6-seeded Rybakina beat Moyuka Uchijima of Japan 6-3, 6-2. Spain’s Badosa, the No. 9 seed, topped Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 before rain started to fall.

No. 4-seeded Jasmine Paolini had a match point against Eva Lys when play was suspended. The Italian player won the first set 6-2, led the second 6-5 and has a break point.

Organizers said play would not restart before 12:45 GMT as the courts dried.

American player Jessica Pegula, the No. 5-seed, also had her match suspended. She led Liudmila Samsonova 4-0 in the first set when play was interrupted.

Later, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will play Veronika Kudermetova and Coco Gauff faces American compatriot McCartney Kessler.

No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, who had a bye into the second round, will take on former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

