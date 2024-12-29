Ryan Strome’s goal late in 3rd period helps Ducks rally for 5-3 victory over Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored with 2:36 remaining as the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Sunday.

Strome’s goal, his sixth of the season, originally wasn’t called, but it was reversed after a review. Strome’s shot was entirely over the goal line before Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard could stop it with his skate.

Mason McTavish added an empty-net goal. It is the first time since March 30, 2019, the Ducks have defeated the Oilers by more than one goal.

Cutter Gauthier, McTavish and Robby Fabbri each had a goal and an assist. Drew Helleson also scored for Anaheim, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to Edmonton.

Lukas Dostal made 20 saves.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Connor McDavid two assists for the Oilers, who were 3-0-1 in their past four. Evan Bouchard also tallied a goal and Pickard stopped 27 shots.

Takeaways

Oilers: Draisaitl became the fourth player with at least 120 regular-season points in the calendar year. The forward has 50 goals and 71 assists in 2024. The last calendar year to feature as many NHL skaters with 120-plus points was 1993.

Ducks: Anaheim had a 32-23 advantage in shots on goal and has won four of its last seven.

Key moment

Fabbri tied it at 3-all with 2:27 remaining on a snap shot from the right faceoff circle after getting the pass from McTavish. Fabbri has seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight games since returning from a knee injury.

Key stat

McDavid has a 14-game point streak against the Ducks (11 goals, 23 assists). The only teams he has a longer active point streak against are Nashville and New Jersey at 15 games.

Up Next

Both teams have home games on Tuesday. The Oilers face Utah while the Ducks take on New Jersey.

