Ryan Preece says ‘something needs to be done’ after enduring another flip at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Preece is calling on NASCAR to do more to prevent cars from becoming airborne during superspeedway races. Preece took another terrifying tumble at Daytona International Speedway. This time, he avoided a trip to a hospital but nonetheless brought safety to the forefront at the Cup Series’ most-storied track. He says “when it finally does get somebody, I don’t want it to be me.” Preece was involved in a more harrowing crash in the summer race at Daytona in 2023. His car flipped numerous times, and he was transported to a hospital and kept overnight. But he says this one was worse.

