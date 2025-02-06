Ryan Grubb rejoins Kalen DeBoer by taking over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Grubb is reuniting with Kalen DeBoer as Alabama’s offensive coordinator after they worked together to get Washington to a College Football Playoff championship game. Alabama announced Thursday that Grubb had joined DeBoer’s staff. Grubb had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on DeBoer’s Washington staff from 2022-23. Washington’s 2023 team was a game away from a national title with DeBoer as head coach, Grubb as offensive coordinator and 2024 Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. as quarterback. Grubb was the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator last year but got fired at the end of the season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.