Ryan Donato turns into intriguing trade chip for the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — With Chicago going nowhere at its break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Ryan Donato has become an intriguing trade chip for the lowly Blackhawks ahead of the March 7 deadline. The 28-year-old forward has a career-high 19 goals and 37 points in 53 games. Donato is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. When it comes to staying focused amid the trade rumors, Donato says, “I just know God has a plan for me.” It’s a tricky situation for general manager Kyle Davidson, who could decide to keep Donato through the deadline because of his value on and off the ice for the rebuilding Blackhawks.

