Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller misses game against No. 4 USC because of ‘coach’s decision’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller will miss the Scarlet Knights’ game against No. 4 USC. McMiller posted on social media Sunday that the decision was made by coach Coquese Washington. McMiller is leading the team with an average of 19.9 points a game. She had a highlight reel play earlier in the season with a basket that went viral. Rutgers said in a statement that McMiller will miss the game and the matter will be handled internally. McMiller is one of the talented young players in women’s college basketball and was expected to go up against USC star JuJu Watkins.

