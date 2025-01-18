Rutgers places women’s gymnastics coach on leave after report detailing volatile team environment

Rutgers has placed women’s gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley on paid administrative leave after an investigation into the program revealed she “presided over a divided and dysfunctional organization.” The announcement came less than a week after the findings of an external investigation into Salim-Beasley’s coaching methods were made public. The report, which was prompted by multiple complaints filed by Rutgers gymnasts, determined that Salim-Beasley “lost control” of the team and “did not seem to fully grasp the effect that her words and actions were having on many of the gymnasts.” She has coached the program since May 2018.

