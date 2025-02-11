Rutgers has two potential top-five draft picks — and a 12-12 record to show for it

This was supposed to be a breakthrough season for Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights landed two of the top freshmen in the country in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Those two have mostly produced as advertised. Each is averaging 19 points per game, and some mock drafts have them both going in the top three this year behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Yet the Scarlet Knights are just 12-12 and will probably need to win the Big Ten Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

