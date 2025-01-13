Rutgers freshman Kiyomi McMiller returns after 2-game benching, scores career-high 33 points

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Rutgers guard Kiyomi McMiller (32) during an NCAA college basketball game against Iona, Nov. 15, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vera Nieuwenhuis]

Rutgers freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller scored a career-best 33 points in her return to the lineup after missing two games with what the program called a coach’s decision. McMiller’s effort wasn’t enough for the Scarlet Knights to beat Nebraska as they fell 69-62 on Sunday. Rutgers coach Coquese Washington didn’t give specifics after the game as to why she decided to end McMiller’s benching.

