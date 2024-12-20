Russian tennis player Daniil Savelev accepts 2-year doping suspension

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says that Russian tennis player Daniil Savelev has accepted a two-year suspension for doping. It says that Savelev tested positive for the prohibited substance meldonium in July 2024. The doping watchdog says it believes that the player ingested the substance unintentionally but that he had accepted the ban since he did nothing to mitigate the rules violation. Savelev reached a career-high world doubles ranking of 1,486 in August 2022.

