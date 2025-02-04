Russia and Belarus remain banned from ice hockey tournaments until at least May 2026

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation says it is not ready to allow the national teams of Russia and Belarus to participate in its competitions through the 2025/26 season. The decision on Tuesday effectively bars them from next year’s Winter Olympic Games in Italy although the IOC has the final say. The IIHF says “it is not yet safe to reintegrate the Russian and Belarusian national and club teams.” They have been banned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The IIHF council says it will next assess the issue in May 2026. The 2026 Olympics are scheduled for February in Milan and Cortina.

