Russell-Rowe’s goal pushes Columbus Crew to 1-1 draw against feisty CF Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Jacen Russell-Rowe’s goal leveled the match at a goal apiece and Columbus fought off potential defeat playing to a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal on Wednesday night.

Russell-Rowe scored his fifth goal of the season at the 63rd minute when he took advantage of an open goal with Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois out of position outside the box after he failed to clear a Russell-Rowe ball.

Russell-Rowe just missed the game winner at the 82nd minute when Sirois denied him with a diving save keeping the game tied.

Luca Petrasso put Montreal ahead at the 29th minute when he took a back-heel pass from Prince Owusu and fired a clean, left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

Owusu’s assist was even more impressive factoring that he slipped near the middle of the box. Owusu recovered and took the center from Fabian Herbers to set up Petrasso.

Columbus (7-1-5) entered Wednesday’s match tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with FC Cincinnati with 25 points. Cincinnati’s 1-0 win sent it to the lead in the east with 28 points now two points ahead of the Crew.

Montreal (1-8-5) sought its second straight win.

