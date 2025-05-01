Russell not impressed by FIA hinting at relaxing rules against cursing and code of driver conduct

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — George Russell had a frosty response Thursday to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claiming in an Instagram post he’s received “constructive feedback” from drivers that has the governing body considering relaxing the code of conduct that penalizes for cursing.

Formula 1 drivers have been furious about Ben Sulayem’s rule that went into effect this year. When they learned of it last season, the Grand Prix Driver’s Association sent Ben Sulayem an open letter that Russell claims went unacknowledged.

So the Mercedes driver seemed surprised to learn Ben Sulayem is claiming there’s been an active dialogue.

Ben Sulayem wrote “I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,” — the rule that defines the penalties for a range of offenses that include physical violence to political statements, using foul language and any comments deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to FIA. The base fine for an F1 driver is set out at $45,500 (40,000 euros).

But Russell said Ben Sulayem’s post “doesn’t mean anything” unless the rules are actually changed.

“Obviously we want to see these things put into action, rather than saying ‘We’re considering things.’ You know, we all ‘consider’ a lot of things,” Russell said during media availability ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. “We (drivers) are clear we want changes. And once they are implemented, then we’ll comment. But for the time being it’s being ‘considered’ — the words don’t mean anything until the change has been made.”

The new rule was received negatively by most of the racing series that the FIA oversees, including the World Rally Championship, where drivers complained it was a draconian approach.

This is an election year for Ben Sulayem, who was elected as president of the FIA after the 2021 season finale. Ben Sulayem is running for re-election and currently has no announced opponent.

He’s had a bumpy relationship with the drivers from the start, as Lewis Hamilton and others pushed back on a rule banning the wearing of any jewelry in the race car. Further controversy followed with the firings of popular industry veterans, including F1 race director Niels Wittich, who was let go just before last November’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Asked last year if Ben Sulayem had the support of Hamilton, the seven-time champion was blunt.

“He never has,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton had a list of grievances regarding how the sport was dealing with its internal issues and even warned F1’s reputation was in danger.

“There is a real lack of accountability here, within this sport, within the FIA,” Hamilton said last year. “There are things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is really no accountability and we need that. The fans need that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don’t have that?”

When Ben Sulayem was asked about drivers being upset with the code of conduct rules, he said at the time it was “none of their business.”

Although Russell denied there had been dialogue with the FIA over the rule since the letter was sent last year, he did note there was extensive discussion at the drivers’ briefing at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“It’d be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard,” Russell continued. “I think that’s just in the best interests of the sport, ensuring that some common sense is applied to these situations. But as I said, I think all of us, we can comment on it when we see the action being taken rather than just ‘consideration.’”

The FIA holds a regular driver briefing on Friday’s of grand prix weekends. Russell isn’t sure they’ve been productive. The GPDA was first founded in 1961 and re-established in 1994.

“I mean, I feel it’s unprecedented times we’ve been in in the last 18 months, with what’s been changing, what’s happening. I think when the GPDA was founded years ago it wasn’t really to talk about politics,” Russell said. “It was to talk about safety, it was to talk about improvements of the sport, improvements of racing. And especially myself, I find myself talking about topics that I didn’t really have any intention of talking about.

“But we find ourselves in a time where we’re not focused on the things (relevant to) why we’re all here. We’re here to go racing, we’re here to create the best show for the fans, to have the fastest cars, the safest cars, the best technology, the best engineering, and yet we talk about fines and punishments and swearing. So, yeah, maybe something should change. We’re open to it. But we just ultimately want what’s the best for the sport.”

Russell prodded former teammate Hamilton to “say something!” on the issue during the news conference. So he did.

“I think ultimately the GPDA is very unified,” Hamilton said. “Ultimately we want to be able to work closely with the FIA. I think everyone, all of us, want to continue to work together and make the sport better. And of course, we’ve faced a bit of an uphill challenge in that communication over time. Ultimately we (drivers) don’t hold power, a power seat at the table. And that needs to change, in my opinion.

“If you look at other sports that have unions, that may be something that comes into play at some stage,” he continued. “But it’s just as I said, we don’t want to control things, we just want to collaborate with them more and have our voices heard. Ultimately people making decisions for others, (people) that have never been in that position, it’s good to have a point of view from a drivers’ perspective, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

