Rusnák converts late penalty to lift Sounders to 1-0 win over Dallas

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to give the Seattle Sounders a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Saturday.

The goal was set up when Alex Roldán drew a foul on Petar Musa. Rusnák dropped the free kick into the box, where Dallas was called for a hand ball. Rusnák pounded the ball down the middle as keeper Maarten Paes dove to his right.

It was the fifth goal in five games for Rusnák and his sixth of the season.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei made four saves after being recognized before the game for making his 400th Seattle appearance across all competitions early in the month.

Seattle carried the play in the first half but but Paes made some clutch saves early, finishing with four saves. Then it was Frei’s turn to keep the game scoreless as the second half opened.

Seattle (6-4-5) now has a pair of 1-0 wins over Dallas (4-6-5) this season. It marked the 47th time the teams played, the most against one opponent for Seattle, which leads the series 23-11-13.

