Running back Ronnie Rivers, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison returning to Rams on 1-year deals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Running back Ronnie Rivers and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison have agreed to one-year contracts to return to the Los Angeles Rams. Rivers has played in 34 games over the past three seasons for the Rams, making two starts in the backfield and playing extensively on special teams. The former undrafted free agent from Fresno State has rushed for 249 yards and caught 15 passes for 85 yards. Murchison will return for a third full year with the Rams, who claimed him off waivers from Tennessee in December 2022. He didn’t play last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.