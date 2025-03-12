Running back AJ Dillon and Eagles agree on a 1-year contract, AP source says

Running back AJ Dillon and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized. Dillon sat out last season because of a neck injury. He ran for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first four seasons with Green Bay. Dillon provides a backup behind Saquon Barkley, the 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year who set an NFL record for most yards rushing in a regular season and playoffs combined with 2,504.

