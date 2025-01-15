Rugby pair Auradou, Jegou back with France to prepare for Six Nations after rape case dropped

PARIS (AP) — Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been called up by France to prepare for the Six Nations after an Argentine court last month dropped aggravated sexual assault charges against the pair. The 21-year-old rugby players had been accused of raping a woman after playing a match in Argentina last year. The judge dismissed the case against the duo, citing insufficient evidence. The plaintiff has appealed the ruling. Coach Fabien Galthie has summoned a group of 42 players ahead of France’s opening match in the tournament against Wales on Jan. 31 at the Stade de France. The French rugby federation had already said last month that the judge’s decision paved the way for their return to the national team.

