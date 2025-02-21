Rublev edges Auger-Aliassime to reach his third Qatar Open final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andrey Rublev edged Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to reach another Qatar Open final on Friday.

The 10th-ranked Rublev needed four match points to close out No. 23 Auger-Aliassime for the sixth time in seven matchups.

Rublev lost the 2018 final in Doha but won in 2020.

In his 27th career final and first since August, he will play the winner of the other semifinal between eighth-seeded Jack Draper and Jiri Lehecka, who eliminated Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday.

