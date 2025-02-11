Rubiales tells judge that Hermoso gave him consent for kiss after 2023 Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has reiterated before a judge that forward Jenni Hermoso gave him consent for a kiss at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony. Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and coercion for allegedly trying to downplay the kiss that sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of the team’s first World Cup title. He says, “I asked her if I could give her a little kiss and she said ‘OK.’ I’m totally sure (she gave consent.)” Hermoso said on the first day of the trial last week that she did not consent.

