Rubiales set to testify in sexual assault trial over kiss on Hermoso after 2023 Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Luis Rubiales and the other three defendants accused of trying to downplay the kiss by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation on player Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony are set to testify before a judge. Rubiales is also accused of sexual assault. The other defendants are accused of coercion for allegedly trying to convince the player to support Rubiales’ version of the kiss. The other defendants are former women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, the federation’s former sports director of the men’s national team, Albert Luque, and the former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.