Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. departs after being struck on left forearm

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has left a spring training game against Seattle after being hit on the left forearm by a pitch. Witt fell to the ground after he was struck by a 95 mph fastball thrown by Andrés Muñoz in the fifth inning. Witt walked to the dugout after being attended to by a trainer and tried to shake off the pain in the dugout before heading to the clubhouse. The Royals said Witt will undergo further evaluation. Witt was the runner-up to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL MVP race after hitting .332 with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 161 games last year.

