Royals extend contract of GM Picollo through 2030 and pick up manager Matt Quatraro’s option in 2026

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City has extended executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo’s contract through 2030 with a club option for the following year. The club also exercised manager Matt Quatraro’s option for the 2026 season. The Royals went 87-76 last season and made the playoffs. They were just the third team to ever appear in the postseason a year after losing at least 100 games. Kansas City also became just the sixth team since the schedule expanded to 162 games in 1961 to make a 30-victory improvement.

