Royal’s career-high double-double effort sends Ohio State hurtling past Valpo 95-73

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Devin Royal scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Ohio State throttled Valparaiso 95-73. All Wright scored 22 points for Valparaiso. John Mobley Jr.’s 3-pointer with 11:31 left before halftime gave Ohio State a 16-14 lead, Micah Parrish followed with layup and Mobley added another 3 and the Buckeyes never trailed again.

