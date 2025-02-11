Royals bring back former manager Ned Yost as a senior adviser to general manager J.J. Picollo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have hired Ned Yost as a senior adviser to general manager J.J. Picollo, bringing back the manager who led them to back-to-back American League pennants and a World Series title in 2015. The club announced the move Tuesday, one day before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training. The Royals went 86-76 last season, when Bobby Witt Jr. emerged as one of the bright young talents in the game and a rebuilt rotation produced a pair of All-Star pitchers. They wound up earning one of the AL wild cards and advanced to the divisional round, where they lost in four games to the Yankees.

