Royals agree with RHP Michael Lorenzen on $7 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $7 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical. Lorenzen would earn a $5.5 million salary this year, and the price of the 2026 option is $12 million, with a $1.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Lorenzen was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with Texas just before the deadline last July and became a dependable part of the pitching staff down the stretch. The right-hander appeared in seven games with six starts and went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA to help the Royals clinch a wild card.

