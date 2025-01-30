Royals agree with RHP Carlos Estévez on 2-year, $22M deal, person familiar with deal tells AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and reliever Carlos Estévez have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The deal includes a $13 million option with a $2 million buyout, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. Kansas City will have to clear a spot for Estévez on the 40-man roster when that happens. He is expected to join Lucas Erceg in the back end of the Kansas City bullpen.

