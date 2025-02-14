Rowdy darts fans are warned to be nicer or face getting kicked out of the venue

LONDON (AP) — Darts fans are known to have a little fun during competitions. Maybe too much fun? Dressing up in costumes and singing, no problem. But fans were warned on Friday against whistling and booing while players including 18-year-old world champion Luke Littler are throwing. They can be kicked out if it happens again. The Professional Darts Corporation issued the warning after Thursday’s Premier League night in Glasgow was disturbed by whistling at players as they went to throw. The PDC says it “does not condone any behavior which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing.” It says “spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.