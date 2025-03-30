Rossi scores twice to rally Columbus Crew past DC United 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diego Rossi scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday to remain without a loss in the early season.

Entering Saturday’s play, the Crew (3-0-3) and Miami were the only two teams in the league yet to lose.

Midfielder Max Arfsten was ahead of Rossi to the left to set him up. Rossi gathered the ball and launched the go-ahead goal from outside the D.C. United (1-2-3) above helpless goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong at the 65th minute.

Early in the game, Rossi knotted it at 1-all when from the right of the box, found the back of the lower left center of the net at the 16th-minute. Andrés Herrera and Dylan Chambost assisted on the score.

Just three minutes earlier, Christian Benteke gave the home team its only lead with a right footed shot from the middle of the box. João Peglow assisted on the goal.

At the 55th minute, Benteke just missed a scoring opportunity when he hit the goalpost and the ball ricocheted over the goal line.

D.C. United now has lost consecutive contests.

