Roslovic’s goal, assist help Hurricanes beat Red Wings 4-2 to win 6th straight

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes won their sixth game in a row, 4-2 over the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Friday night.

Taylor Hall and Jalen Chatfield also scored for Carolina before Eric Robinson’s empty-net goal with 1:11 remaining. Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two assists and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings, who’ve lost seven of their last eight games. Petr Mrazek, in his second game since last week’s arrival in a trade from Chicago, made 28 saves against one of his former teams.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Hall scored 22 seconds into the second period as Carolina scored three goals in 12 minutes.

Takeaways

Red Wings: DeBrincat has scored 14 goals in 24 career games against the Hurricanes, but Detroit again could not generate enough offense. The Red Wings have scored more than two goals only once in their last six games.

Hurricanes: Three of the team’s goals came from players who weren’t with the team last season, helping Carolina complete a 4-0 homestand. It was the sixth game in a row that the Hurricanes haven’t allowed more than two goals.

Key moment

Hall got the Hurricanes moving with his third goal in 16 games since joining the team in a trade from Chicago. He has 11 goals this season.

Key stat

The Hurricanes scored the only three goals of the second period, pushing their season-long scoring edge in second periods to 75-52.

Up Next

The Hurricanes begin a four-game road stretch on Saturday night at Philadelphia. The Red Wings are home Sunday against Vegas.

