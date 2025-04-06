Rosenior’s Strasbourg moves into contention for Champions League spot

PARIS (AP) — Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg firmly moved into contention for Champions League qualification after winning 1-0 at struggling Reims on Sunday.

The victory moved Strasbourg to fourth place in Ligue 1 with six rounds remaining. The top three qualify automatically and the team in fourth enters qualifying.

Strasbourg was level on 49 points with third-placed Marseille, which was looking to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosted Toulouse later Sunday.

Reims dropped into 16th place, which is the relegation-promotion playoff spot.

Rosenior’s rise

It has been a remarkable first season for Rosenior as Strasbourg coach. The 40-year-old Englishman had only two weeks of pre-season to work with his squad.

Right back Ismaël Doukouré put Strasbourg ahead in the fourth minute when he was left unmarked on a corner.

Each side had a player sent off near the end as tempers frayed.

Montpellier’s fall

Rock-bottom Montpellier fell further toward relegation after losing 2-0 at home to Le Havre, which boosted its own survival chances by climbing out of the relegation zone.

First-half goals from midfielders Yassine Kechta and Abdoulaye Touré put Le Havre in charge.

Montpellier has only 18 points and trails next-to-last Saint-Etienne by eight.

Earlier Sunday, Saint-Etienne lost 1-0 at ninth-placed Lens, which scored in the 75th through midfielder Goduine Koyalipou.

Brazilian defender Jubal scored a late winner as midtable Auxerre won 1-0 at Rennes. ___

