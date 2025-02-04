Rory McIlroy takes a step toward winning at the Big Three of golf’s best datelines

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he had a reputation for not winning on enough great courses. But he knocked one off at Pebble Beach last week. Pebble Beach, Augusta and St. Andrews are known as the best three datelines in golf. It’s a short list of players who have won them all. Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus won majors at all three stops. Sam Snead won majors at St. Andrews and Augusta and the old Bing Crosby Pro-Am at Pebble. Phil Mickelson and Mark O’Meara won the Masters, the AT&T Pebble Beach and the Dunhill Cup at St. Andrews.

