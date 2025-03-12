Rory McIlroy isn’t flip-flopping on this issue: He won’t be playing the PGA Tour Champions

Rory McIlroy has been labeled a flip-flopper for his ever-changing views on LIV Golf. He was adamant as ever about another issue. He won’t be playing the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50. McIlroy says he wants to retire when he can still compete and that will be it. He says if he’s still playing golf at 50 that something will have gone terribly wrong. Meanwhile, Adam Scott has had two White House meetings. His strongest memory is watching officials prepare for a meeting with Israelis when it was over and realizing golf isn’t that big of a deal.

