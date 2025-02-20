Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry commit to a title defense at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic team event

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have committed to return to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this spring and defend the 2024 title they won in the PGA Tour’s lone team event. This year’s Zurich Classic will be played from April 24 to April 27. Tournament organizers confirmed the return of the McIlroy and Lowry pairing on Thursday. The Irish tandem rallied in last year’s Zurich Classic to pull even with the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer before winning in a playoff hole. The victory came in McIlroy’s first visit to New Orleans. He and Lowry drew massive galleries at the TPC Louisiana. McIlroy won his 27th career PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach earlier this month.

