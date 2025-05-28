Roope Hintz returns from injury for Stars in Game 4 against the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Roope Hintz suited up for the Stars in Game 4 of the NHL’s Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers with Dallas trailing the best-of-seven series 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The team’s No. 1 center sat out Sunday’s 6-1 loss at Rogers Place with a lower-body injury after taking a slash from Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse to his left leg in the third period of Game 2.

Hintz warmed up ahead of Tuesday’s matchup between Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.

The 28-year-old also took the ice before Game 3, but didn’t participate in line rushes and was scratched.

Hintz has five goals and six assists for 11 points across 15 playoff games this spring.

Selected with the 49th overall pick at the 2015 NHL draft, the Finn put up 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 76 games during the regular season.

