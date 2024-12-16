Rookie Spencer Rattler shines in relief for Saints after Jake Haener struggles early

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi says rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler looked like he belonged in the NFL while leading four second-half scoring drives and nearly rallying New Orleans back from a 17-0 hole against Washington. Rattler relieved Jake Haener to start the second half and his 1-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau with no time left gave the Saints a chance to win. Rizzi went for 2 and the victory, but well-covered tight end Juwan Johnson could not hold on to a hard pass in the corner of the end zone. Haener and Rattler replaced injured starting QB Derek Carr.

