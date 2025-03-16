Rookie Isaac Hadjar crashes on formation lap and delays start of F1 Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Racing Bulls rookie Isaac Hadjar has lost control of his car on the formation lap of the Australian Grand Prix, with the French driver sliding into a barrier at turn two and out of the race. The 20-year-old has impressed through the weekend, but was one of the least prepared of the six rookies on the F1 grid with fewer than 500 laps in a Grand Prix car ahead of the race. The race will now go ahead with 19 runners, with the cars returned to the grid ahead of a second formation lap that is scheduled at 3.15pm local time (0415 GMT). Intermittent rain and strong winds are expected throughout the race.

