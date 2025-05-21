Rookie Dylan Crews hits tiebreaking HR before leaving game as Nationals top Braves 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Dylan Crews hit a tiebreaking home run in the second inning before leaving the game in the sixth as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Crews, the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, hit a solo shot with two out in the second inning off Atlanta ace Spencer Strider that snapped a 3-all tie.

Crews walked in his second plate appearance in the fifth before being replaced in center field by Nasim Nuñez in the top of the sixth. There was no immediate word on why Crews left the game.

Matt Olson hit his 10th home run for Atlanta, and Strider (0-2) completed 4 1/3 innings with 75 pitches in his second start, and first since straining his hamstring on April 16.

Keibert Ruiz doubled in Washington’s first run, Luis García Jr. followed with an RBI single and Strider yielded the third run of the first inning on a wild pitch.

Nathaniel Lowe’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly padded Washington’s lead.

Left-hander Mitchell Parker (4-3) allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, and Cole Henry, Aaron Bummer and Jorge López bridged the gap to Kyle Finnegan, who worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Key moment

After Atlanta’s three-run second off Parker tied the game, Crews got the green light on Strider’s 3-0 offering with two outs. The result was a 404-foot shot that landed about halfway up the left-field lower deck.

Key stat

Crews’ solo shot completed his first set of home runs in consecutive games played. He hit a three-run shot in Sunday’s 10-4 win at Baltimore.

Up next

Atlanta rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2) looks to continue his stellar season Wednesday. He has allowed eight hits and two runs — one earned — over his last three starts (19 2/3 innings) to lower his ERA to 2.33. The Nationals counter with right-hander Trevor Williams (2-5).

