Rookie class led by Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan helps the Buccaneers reach the playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield had the best statistical year of his career, Mike Evans topped 1,000 yards receiving again and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC South champions for the fourth straight time. But it would be safe to say that the Bucs wouldn’t be in the playoffs for a fifth year in a row without the contributions of a solid rookie class. Bucky Irving, Jalen McMillan, Graham Barton, Tykee Smith and Chris Braswell have helped the team withstand key injuries and rebound from a four-game skid to go 6-1 over the final seven weeks of the regular season. The Bucs host the Washington Commanders in a wild-card game on Sunday night.

