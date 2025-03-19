Rookie Baylor Scheierman delivers career night for Celtics in win over Nets

As a rookie on the defending NBA champions, Baylor Scheierman knows he has limited opportunities to make much of an impression outside of practice. Scheierman got an opportunity Tuesday night and delivered, scoring a career-high 20 points in a gritty effort that had his coaches, teammates and Boston fans on their feet in appreciation as the Boston Celtics beat the struggling Brooklyn Nets 104-96..

