Ronnie Stanley’s return keeps Baltimore’s left tackle situation stable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ronnie Stanley’s return to the Ravens saves Baltimore the trouble of trying to replace its left tackle and gives the team an opportunity to bring its offense back largely intact after a record-setting 2024 season. The Ravens reached a deal with Stanley before he hit the open market. On a video conference Monday, he said he never reached the point where he seriously had to consider joining another team. Stanley started all 17 games in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in five years.

