Ronaldo penalty and Mane double propel Al-Nassr to 3-1 victory

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 11th goal of the season to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Okhdood 3-1 as the Saudi Pro League restarted after a month’s break. After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes. Ronaldo put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot before the break. The 39-year-old Portugal star was top scorer last season and is now one goal behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal in the current rankings. Mane added his second in the 88th minute.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.