Ronaldo backs Amorim at Man United, picks Vinicius over Rodri at soccer awards

DUBAI (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim by saying “the storm will finish” after his Portuguese countryman’s difficult start to life in the Premier League. The former Manchester United star currently plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr. Ronaldo spoke after being named the best player in the Middle East at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Amorim has lost five of his first 10 games at United in all competitions. Ronaldo says “I knew that it would be tough and they will continue the storm. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise.” Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer also said Brazil’s Vinicius Júnior had deserved to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award rather than Spain midfielder Rodri.

