Rome Flynn scores 22 points, wins MVP honors at All-Star Celebrity Game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rome Flynn scored 22 points, leading Team Bonds to a 66-55 over Team Rice in the All-Star celebrity game on Friday night. Flynn, the game’s MVP, also had eight rebounds and five assists for Team Bonds, coached by baseball legend Barry Bonds. Rickea Jackson scored 16 for Team Bonds. Flynn is an actor known for the TV series “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Chicago Fire.” Terrell Owens scored 18 points for Team Rice, coached by football legend Jerry Rice. Shelby McEwen added 14 for Team Rice.

