Romania loses case about chaotic Kosovo game and must host World Cup qualifier in empty stadium

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Romania’s soccer federation has lost its appeal against UEFA punishment for racist fan chants. Romania must play its first home qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in an empty stadium. That’s against Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 21. The case was the first of two separate appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport about the chaotic Romania-Kosovo game last November in the Nations League. Romania fans chanted anti-Hungary slogans, and pro-Serbia slogans offensive to Kosovo players and fans. The Kosovo team refused to play on. UEFA later awarded Romania a 3-0 win by default.

