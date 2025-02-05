Roma punished by UEFA for fan disorder in Europa League. Eintracht and Twente also fined

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Roma to close most of one end of the Stadio Olimpico at a Europa League playoff game because of fan disorder. Roma was charged over crowd disturbance and other fan incidents at a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final round of league-phase games last Thursday. Two sections of the Roma stadium’s north end must now be closed when Porto visits on Feb. 20 for the second leg in the new knockout playoffs round. The winner advances to the round of 16.

