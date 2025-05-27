Roma accuses Nicolò Zaniolo of punching two youth team players

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina winger Nicolò Zaniolo could be facing a lengthy ban after Roma accused him of punching two youth team players.

The incident allegedly happened after Fiorentina beat Roma in the Primavera youth league title playoff semifinal on Monday.

Zaniolo denied any wrongdoing after Roma issued a statement on the “regrettable incident” but the Italian soccer federation reportedly opened an investigation on Tuesday.

“According to initial reconstructions, the player allegedly entered the Primavera team’s dressing room after the match and engaged in provocative behavior towards some of the Giallorossi youth players,” Roma said. “During the confrontation, two players from the Primavera squad were reportedly physically struck.”

Zaniolo is on loan at Fiorentina from Galatasaray. He joined the Turkish team from Roma after five years at the capital club, during which he was named Serie A young player of the year in 2019.

The 25-year-old Zaniolo was in the stands at Viola Park to watch the match on Monday, and Fiorentina published his statement after Roma’s accusations.

“At the end of the match I went down to the locker room to congratulate the Fiorentina boys and then I went to the Roma locker room to greet and congratulate them on their season too,” Zaniolo said. “But at a certain point they started insulting me so, at that point, to prevent the situation from degenerating, I preferred to leave.”

Zaniolo was considered one of Italy’s most promising prospects and made his international debut as a teenager in 2019.

But injuries derailed his career. He has not featured for Italy since being ruled out of last year’s European Championship after breaking his metatarsal while on loan at Aston Villa in the penultimate match of the season.

