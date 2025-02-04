Role players often have major impacts on Super Bowl winners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Super Bowl matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City isn’t lacking for star power. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recognized players in the NFL thanks to their stellar play, numerous commercials and Kelce’s pop star girlfriend. The Eagles also have been mainstays near the top of the NFL these past few seasons, with big-name players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown generating plenty of headlines. But if history is any indication, some lesser-known players could have a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday.

